Plans Nearly Complete for New Pocket Park in Downtown Paducah

Plans for a new pocket park in a vacant space in downtown Paducah are nearly complete. Planner Sheryl Chino told the Paducah Board of Commissioners in a meeting Tuesday night that bidding is expected to start late fall.

The city-owned building that occupied 432 Broadway - at the corner of 5th and Broadway - was demolished in 2016. Due to the narrow space the city decided to turn it into a park.

Features include a sign, pergolas, lighting, charging stations, landscaping, benches and a sculpture from students at the Paducah School of Art and Design.

The cost is estimated around $126,000 dollars. Sponsorships and partnerships are being coordinated.

According to a release, Chino said Paducah Bank has verbally committed to sponsoring the project. The Yeiser Art Center and MAKE Paducah are coordinating a community art project for the park. Four Rivers Behavioral Health and various garden clubs have also expressed interest in sponsoring elements of the park.