Plans Nearly Complete for New Pocket Park in Downtown Paducah

Pocket park design at 432 Broadway
Credit City of Paducah

Plans for a new pocket park in a vacant space in downtown Paducah are nearly complete. Planner Sheryl Chino told the Paducah Board of Commissioners in a meeting Tuesday night that bidding is expected to start late fall.

The city-owned building that occupied 432 Broadway - at the corner of 5th and Broadway - was demolished in 2016. Due to the narrow space the city decided to turn it into a park.

Features include a sign, pergolas, lighting, charging stations, landscaping, benches and a sculpture from students at the Paducah School of Art and Design.

The cost is estimated around $126,000 dollars. Sponsorships and partnerships are being coordinated.

According to a release, Chino said Paducah Bank has verbally committed to sponsoring the project. The Yeiser Art Center and MAKE Paducah are coordinating a community art project for the park. Four Rivers Behavioral Health and various garden clubs have also expressed interest in sponsoring elements of the park.

pocket park
432 Broadway
City of Paducah
sheryl chino

