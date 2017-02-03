Hopkinsville Joins ‘Ban The Box’ Effort for Criminal Records on Applications

The City of Hopkinsville is following Governor Matt Bevin's lead removing questions about criminal convictions from job applications.

Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks said on Facebook Friday that in the spirit of "second chances" the city is taking similar measures removing the box from city government applications. He said the city will still perform background checks and does not guarantee anyone a job.

Bevin’s executive order Wednesday said the state would also still conduct background checks. The governor encouraged private employers to remove questions about criminal convictions

Kentucky lawmakers are expected to consider an extensive criminal justice reform bill this legislative session.