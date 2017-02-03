Kentucky Lawmakers To Consider Sweeping Changes to Criminal Justice System

Next week, Kentucky lawmakers will consider sweeping criminal justice reform legislation designed to save the state money by keeping people out of jail.

One of the bill’s provisions would raise the amount someone would have to steal to be considered felony theft from $500 to $2,000.

Larue County Judge/Executive Tommy Turner worries that counties would be burdened by the change because county attorneys and judges would have to handle cases previously managed by the state.

“I think there’s just some issues here that we are going to have to delve through before it’s something that counties can sit back and say this is going to be something that’s going to be good for us,” Turner said.

The legislation is the product of Gov. Matt Bevin’s Criminal Justice Policy Advisory Council, which has been discussing ways to reduce the state’s prison population and save money.

One of the provisions in the bill is “no money bail,” allowing poor Kentuckians charged with some crimes to be released from jail before trial even if they can’t afford to pay bail.

The bill will be discussed when the legislature reconvenes next week.