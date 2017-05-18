Christian Co. Schools to Receive $4.2M in Work Ready Skills Funding

Credit via KENTUCKY EDUCATION, WORKFORCE AND DEVELOPMENT CABINET'S FACEBOOK PAGE

Christian County Public Schools is receiving more than $4.2 million in the second round of Work Ready Skills Initiative funding. 

The state advisory committee named on Wednesday 15 projects across the commonwealth to split a pool of more than $33 million.

The funding is aimed at boosting industry workforce training and educating, renovating or upgrading facilities and purchasing new or upgraded equipment. Governor Matt Bevin said in a release, "This important initiative is a key component in our pursuit to make Kentucky the epicenter for engineering and manufacturing excellence in America." 

McCracken County Public Schools, the Ohio County Work Ready Committee and Madisonville and Henderson Community Colleges also applied for funding in the second round but did not make the selection.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Paducah Public Schools and Caldwell County Schools received a combined $8.3 million in the first round of funding earlier this year.

