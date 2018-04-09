Bevin Vetoes Two-Year Operating Budget, Corresponding Tax Increases

Kentucky's Republican governor has vetoed the state's two-year operating budget and a corresponding tax increase.

Bevin signed the vetoes Monday afternoon a few hours after announcing his intention in a news conference.

Bevin's veto message says the spending plan is not balanced because it would spend roughly $50 million more than the state is projected to collect in revenue from the new taxes. He also criticized lawmakers for agreeing to spend $600 million more than he initially proposed. He said the plan ignores fiscal reality.

Republican lawmakers said Bevin is misguided. They asked to meet with him before he signed the veto. It's unclear if that happened.

Lawmakers could override Bevin's vetoes on Friday.