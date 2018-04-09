Bevin Says He’ll Veto Budget, Tax Reform Bills

A week after the Kentucky General Assembly passed a new two-year budget and a tax reform bill, Gov. Matt Bevin said on Monday he will veto both measures.

Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton tweeted that Bevin said the pension bill passed by the legislature "does not solve the problem." Bevin said it doesn't do enough to reduce unfunded liability and that "more work is going to have to be done."

He said his proposed budget was fiscally responsible and that the legislature's version isn't. On the tax bill, Bevin said the legislature has "come up short" and criticized it for being rushed through.

Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature has passed a budget that cuts much of state government in order to put more money into the state’s ailing pension systems. Lawmakers also approved about $680 million in new revenue by expanding the sales tax to 17 services ranging from auto repair to country club memberships and raising the tax on cigarettes.

During a news conference on fiscal responsibility Monday, Bevin said the legislature didn’t adequately budget for expenses like Medicaid, corrections or the Kentucky Wired broadband initiative.

Bevin also said most teachers "want to educate young people" and criticized the teachers' union KEA for leading recent protests.

This story will be updated.