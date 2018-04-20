Young Mother Missing, Family Offers $5K Reward for Information

A $5k dollar reward is being offered for information that could lead to the discovery of a missing 25-year-old mother. Samantha Sperry, of Murray, is 5'6" with blonde hair, hazel eyes and weighs 125 pounds.

She was last seen on KY 131 near Kaler in Graves County on the morning of March 27th. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reports that numerous leads, several search and rescue groups and K-9 teams have yet to provide any tangible evidence.

West Kentucky Crime Stoppers and the family of Sperry are now offering a reward for information which results in discovering Sperry’s location or in the arrest and conviction of anyone involved with her disappearance.