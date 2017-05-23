Workers' Comp Changes Could Face Illinois Senate Vote

The Illinois Senate could take up some lingering issues related to the "grand bargain" budget compromise.

Senators were winding down to a possible vote Tuesday on changes to the workers' compensation system. It's one of the "structural" changes Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has demanded during the two-year budget stalemate.

Democrats have argued that significant cost-saving measures were enacted in 2011, but those savings have not been passed along to business owners in the form of lower premiums.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago made workers' comp part of the attempted compromise he hatched with Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont last winter.

As it stands now, medical fees paid to doctors would be cut significantly under the bill. Medical fees were cut by 30 percent in 2011.