Wooldridge Appointed To Delta Leadership Advisory Council

By 27 minutes ago

Credit VIA CHRIS WOOLDRIDGE LINKED IN PROFILE

  New members of the Delta Regional Authority’s Leadership Advisory Council include Chris Wooldridge of the Murray State University Small Business Development Center. The Delta Leadership Advisory Council aims to bring together representatives from the 8 states in the DRA to promote economic development projects that will help create and retain jobs. Wooldridge was elected by fellow Delta Leadership Network members in Kentucky and confirmed by Delta Regional Authority leadership to serve a one-year term. Members of the DLN are alumni of the DRA’s Delta Leadership Institute, which is a program that partners with several universities to encourage leadership development for the Mississippi delta region.

 

Tags: 
delta regional authority
Chris Wooldridge

