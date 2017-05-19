Woman Pleads Guilty In Connection To Western Kentucky Deaths

  A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the slaying of a family in Trigg County in 2014.

Kentucky State Police said Ann Plotkin of Hopkinsville pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of complicity to murder and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

 

Senior Trooper Jody Cash said in an email that Plotkin assisted Ryan Champion in planning the murders of his parents and sister and assisted in communication between Champion and the fourth person who died.

Champion pleaded guilty in January to murder, complicity to murder and complicity to kidnapping and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Champion said 22-year-old Vito Riservato killed the family and he survived by killing Riservato. But prosecutors have said it was a murder-for-hire scheme with a twist that ended with Riservato's slaying.

