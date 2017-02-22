WK&T Moving Forward With Technology Park on Former Mid-Continent Campus

By 35 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of WK&T

West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative is moving forward with plans to create a technology park in Mayfield.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority recently approved WK&T’s plan to buy former Mid-Continent University property to house the park. The cooperative expects the 53-acre development site to include office, retail, restaurant, and residential use as well as a hotel, conference space, and community event center.

The next step involves an independent analysis to verify the estimated financial impact. The project will then need state approval which could take up to one year. WK&T estimates the park will create more than 900 high-paying jobs and generate more than $150 million each year.

The cooperative expects the project’s total cost to be around $62 million, of which more than half would be raised from local and state tax incentives.

Tags: 
wk&t
technology park
Carrie Huckeby

Related Content

WK&T Unveils Plans to Turn Former Mid-Continent into Technology Park

By Nov 22, 2016
Courtesy of WK&T

West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) is making a push to purchase the former Mid-Continent University in Mayfield and turn it into a technology park. 

Broadband Fiber Optic Service Expanding for Rural Areas

By Jan 10, 2013
Wikimedia Commons

A major project to install fiber optic broadband service in western Kentucky and northwestern Tennessee is nearing its midpoint. West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecom crews have finished installation in the Graves County towns of Fancy Farm, Wingo, and Farmington, reaching more than 2,000 rural customers.

Update on WK&T's High-Speed Fiber Project

By Kate Lochte Jan 16, 2014

Customers on WK&T's new Flite fiber project can expect internet speeds up to 60 megabytes per second. WK&T Sales and Product Manager Michael Lee speaks with Kate Lochte about the fiber construction, how the project began, and what it means for home and business owners in their nine county service area. 