West Ky. Students Voice Opposition To Oliver North Appearance

By 1 hour ago
  • Students hold signs at the local March For Our Lives rally this past spring. Now, many of them are organizing a protest against the upcoming appereance of the NRA President at Murray State.
    Students hold signs at the local March For Our Lives rally this past spring. Now, many of them are organizing a protest against the upcoming appereance of the NRA President at Murray State.
    Nicole Erwin / WKMS

A group of high school students in west Kentucky is organizing a protest opposing the upcoming appearance of the National Rifle Association President in Murray.

Oliver North is the featured speaker at a GOP rally jointly hosted by the Calloway and Marshall County Republican parties. 

North was named NRA president in May and is known for his involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal.

A group of 15 to 17-year olds who participated in the local ‘March For Our Lives’ are organizing the protest. Many of them attend Marshall County High School -- where a deadly shooting occurred in January.

Spokesperson Bobbie Foust said many students who survived the shooting feel like North’s appearance is  “rubbing salt in an open wound.”

“This is something that is staying with them..this is something that is haunting them..and they want to make it known that they don’t think Oliver North should be brought in at this time,” Foust said.

16-year-old Cloi Henke said she felt “anxious and nauseous” when she heard about North’s upcoming appearance.

“I felt kind of useless in a way because I was already feeling down about our march; because no one was listening to us when it happened,” Henke said. “When I heard he was coming it just kind of weighed me down a little more thinking that no one was hearing us still. I thought it was disrespectful in a way.”

Lela Free is a 15-year-old sophomore at Marshall County High School. She said she believes North has  “hurt people all around the country” and wants people from across the country to join their protest.

According to a release, many of the students who have voiced their opinions about gun safety and gun control have been harassed in person and on social media.

Foust said Veterans For Peace - a left-leaning group of military veterans - will form a ‘safety line’ for students at the protest.

‘Say No To Oliver North’ will take place outside of Murray State’s Lovett Auditorium on August 3, where North is scheduled to speak at the “Night Before Fancy Farm” GOP rally.

Tags: 
Oliver North
marshall county
March For Our Lives

Related Content

Local Group Plans Demonstration Opposing Upcoming NRA President Appearance

By Jun 29, 2018
Taylor Inman / WKMS

Organizers of the 'March For Our Lives' rally in Marshall County last spring plan to demonstrate outside of a local Republican rally in August featuring the president of the National Rifle Association.

Marshall Co. High School Teacher: Upcoming Rally With NRA President “Cold And Callous”

By Jun 27, 2018
Nicole Erwin / WKMS

A Marshall County High School teacher is speaking out against a Republican political rally in the region this summer featuring National Rifle Association President Oliver North.

NRA President to Speak at West Kentucky GOP Rally Ahead of Annual Political Picnic

By Jun 1, 2018
Courtesy of the Marshall County Republican Party

The president of the National Rifle Association is the featured speaker for a Republican rally in west Kentucky the night before an annual political picnic in the region. 