The West Kentucky Alliance For a Vibrant Economy (WAVE) is hosting a training course for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Kentucky Entrepreneur Network is offering the three month “Entrepreneur Seminar” at the Carlisle County Courthouse beginning September 21st. The course is free and open to residents of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, and Hickman counties.

Registration is open until September 15; late applicants will also be accepted.

Register via the WAVE website.