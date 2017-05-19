Watch Live: Benjamin Booker, Hurray For The Riff Raff, More

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 19, watch Benjamin Booker, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Robert Cray and more perform during the final night of public radio's Non-Comm 2017. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.
Find Friday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern time and are subject to change.
Friday, May 19
7 p.m. — Holly Macve
7:30 p.m. — The Growlers
8 p.m. — Lo Moon
8:30 p.m. — Benjamin Booker
9 p.m. — The Dream Syndicate
9:30 p.m. — Hurray For The Riff Raff
10 p.m. — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
