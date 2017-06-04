Wait, It’s Not A Scam! Explaining That Social Security Letter You Got In The Mail

By 1 minute ago

Credit Attila Barabas, 123rf stock photo

More than 67,000 seniors in Kentucky are receiving letters this month advertising prescription drug and medical care savings programs from the Social Security Administration. And while financial fraud targeting older Americans is growing – it costs around $2.9 billion a year – these letters are the real deal.

The Social Security Administration letter explains a prescription drug and medical care savings program. But it leads with an exclamation that, frankly, can seem a little scammy: “You May Be Able To Save $1,608 Or More In Medicare Costs!”

Enough seniors thought it was a scam that earlier this week, the National Council on Aging put out a notice that this letter is, in fact, real. The Medicare Savings Program helps seniors pay for hospital and doctor’s office costs. Then there’s another program that helps pay for prescription drugs.

Nancy Moore with the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging says the programs are actually underused. But she doesn’t fault seniors for thinking the letter is a scam. Scammers will often use the same letterhead and logos. That, on top of the aging process, creates a perfect opportunity for scammers.

“There are parts of the brain that as you age, you’re more trusting. You’re smart, but there are just things as you age,” Moore said. “It’s just something that they prey on.”

Moore works with the Indiana Senior Medicare Patrol, a federal grant program that tries to educate seniors and their caregivers about fraud and scams. Moore said it’s hard for the government to get out information about legitimate programs when there are so many scams out there — especially around health care.

As a result, many of the legitimate government programs are underused.

“During the launch of the Affordable Care Act, they were using that as a springboard to fraud seniors into thinking your Medicare is going to change because of the ACA,” Moore said.

Medicare will do away with using Social Security numbers on ID cards starting in 2018 and will soon be notifying enrollees that they must get new ID cards. Moore thinks this will be another opportunity for seniors to get scammed.

Her advice is to never order a medical product from a TV ad or a mailed letter, don’t answer unknown numbers and keep your head on a swivel. And if in doubt, call a local aging agency to verify if that piece of mail is legitimate.

As for the scammy headline that spooked seniors, Brandy Bauer with the National Council on Aging says they’re working on it.

“You want to encourage people to apply for these programs; people don’t want to apply if they think there’s a slim return on investment,” she said. “We’ve worked with Social Security to improve the language.”

Tags: 
Kentucky
Medicare
Social Security

Related Content

Poll: Americans Increasingly Think Their Health Care Will Get Worse

By May 31, 2017

When it comes to health care, Americans may be having buyer's remorse.

More adults approve of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, than the alternative health care bill passed this month by House Republicans, according to a poll published Wednesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Trump Budget Cuts Would Hit Trump Country Hardest

By & Jeff Young (OVR) May 25, 2017
Robert McGraw, WOUB

The true costs of the deep cuts in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would fall disproportionately on many of the poor and working class people in the Ohio Valley region who helped to elect him, according to lawmakers and policy analysts.

Medicare Isn’t The Safest Of Safety Nets In Kentucky

By May 15, 2017
Alexander Korzh, 123RF Stock Photo

If you’ve got Medicare insurance, you probably already know this. But if you don’t, you need to know this: It won’t be a relief from high health care costs.

That’s according to a new study out from the Commonwealth Fund.

GOP Health Bill Penalizes Patients Who Let Insurance Lapse

By Michelle Andrews May 16, 2017

Before he was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in 2015, Anthony Kinsey often went without health insurance. He is a contract lawyer working for staffing agencies on short-term projects in the Washington, D.C., area and sometimes the 90-day waiting period for coverage through a staffing agency proved longer than the duration of his project — if health coverage was offered at all.