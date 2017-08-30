Volunteer State Sends 91 Rescue Workers to Help Texas

Tennessee is sending 91 trained search and rescue workers to southeastern Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey.

Governor Bill Haslam addressed members of the nine swift-water search and rescue teams at the State Emergency Operations Center before their departure Wednesday. The first responders involved represent 23 city, county and state emergency, fire, medical and rescue agencies.

 

Haslam said he's not surprised and is impressed at how quickly people were willing to take on the task. Haslam said the teams will be helping in Texas for at least eight days.

Tennessee Adjutant General Max Haston said the Tennessee National Guard is also prepared to mobilize within 24 hours of notification to help out in Texas.

 

 

