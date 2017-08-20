Related Program: 
Sounds Good

Visitors from Afar Descend Upon Kelly 'Green Men' Festival on Eclipse Anniversary

By 4 minutes ago

The point of greatest eclipse just happens to be outside of Hopkinsville, Kentucky but the folks at an alien festival down the road in Kelly swear it was written in the stars. The Little Green Men Days Festival is an annual celebration remembering when aliens allegedly visited the rural community 62 years ago to the day of the total solar eclipse.

Geraldine Sutton Smith is used to the attention her family’s famed alien encounter has brought her. She’s written two books about the night little green men attacked the Sutton farmhouse. Smith reads from her book: “Lucky could see everyone was exhausted- they had been fighting the little men for about 2 hours. It was time to do something. He thought if they could get to Hopkinsville, they could get help and all would be well.”

Geraldine’s father Elmer - known as “Lucky” - was one of the 11 witnesses who described 12 to 15 “little men” with long arms, huge eyes and a metallic appearance. He shot at the creatures and reported the incident to the local police. “Eleven lives were changed that night on August 21st 1955. To this day, the one’s who are still alive are still affected," Smith reads.

Whether or not the story is true, it’s become a widely circulated UFO story. And Kelly, a town of about 300 people, celebrates the encounter every year on August 21.

And this year, faraway visitors are descending upon the festivities as the town happens to be in the path of solar eclipse totality.

Steve Flynn and his wife Chris from Miami, Florida are among the thousands of people pouring into the region to watch the celestial phenomenon. “Through Googling around we saw the little green man thing pop up on the screen, so we thought we’d drive up here to check it out," Steve said.

Jack and Joyce Weaver from Cincinnati, Ohio, say their daughter told them about the eclipse years ago. “She’s the one that told us about it to begin with… I have in interest in astronomy and I didn’t know my daughter did. She’s the one that suggested it to me and I thought it’d be a good thing to get together for a weekend," said Jack.

A large metal saucer greets visitors entering Kelly Station Park. The festival has a Roswell, New Mexico - local county fair vibe. There’s rides for kids, carnival games... and an ample supply of alien trinkets: glowing heads, wooden saucer hangers and even bigfoot buttons.

Kyle Kadel from Somerset, Kentucky has a booth with merchandise for every kind of cryptid. “We go to the Mothman Festival in West Virginia and this year we’re going to Crypticon. We’re also opening a paranormal museum in Somerset," he said.

Some people were eager to share alien encounters of their own. Ron Noel said he was abducted when he lived in Orlando, Florida. “Three of us were abducted by aliens. We didn’t know it, but apparently they had been tracking us for quite a while. I went in for surgery on my hand and they found an implant on my bone.”

Festival organizer Joann Smithey said having the solar eclipse fall on the anniversary of the alien encounter feels like a little bit more than just luck. And Geraldine Sutton Smith, the daughter of Lucky, who defended his farm from the little green men 62 years ago, said it’s all just for fun.

Tags: 
eclipse
little green men days festival
aliens
kelly

Related Content

A Hopkinsville Alien Tale Has Inspired A Yearly Festival, A Musical and Pokémon

By Aug 19, 2016
Sam Locke/The Annoyance Theatre

The sixth annual Little Green Men Days Festival is unfolding this weekend in Hopkinsville. The event marks the 61st anniversary of a well-known alleged alien encounter in rural Kelly, Kentucky.

Locally Produced Kelly-Hopkinsville 'Little Green Men' Film to Coincide with Eclipse

By Apr 19, 2017
via Geraldine Sutton Stith https://www.facebook.com/geraldine.stith

The famed Kelly-Hopkinsville alien encounter of the 1950s will be depicted in a film to premiere on the same day as the total solar eclipse.

Hopkinsville expands Little Green Men festival

By & The Associated Press Aug 17, 2012
Roadside America

Kelly, Kentucky is expanding its festival marking the legend of an encounter with visitors from outer space.  The Kelly Community Organization’s "Little Green Men" Festival will be two days this year. The celebration starts Friday in the small town about 10 miles north of Hopkinsville.  Local legend says a flying saucer and alien beings visited the tiny Christian County community on August 21st, 1955.  Community Organization President Frank Brown says the festivities will include a screening of the 2005 documentary "Monsters of the UFO: The Incident At Kelly."

Vatican Observatory Director Talks Religion, Science and the Eclipse in Hopkinsville

By & 7 hours ago
Vatican Observatory Foundation, via Facebook

The Director of the Vatican Observatory is in Hopkinsville to view the total solar eclipse and speak on the confluence of religion and science. Taylor Inman of WKMS News sat down with Brother Guy Consolmagno to discuss how the two are philosophically connected and how the eclipse should be interpreted in Christian faith.

 

AT&T Deploys 'Mega COW,' but Kentucky Eclipse Watchers May Have Slower Cell Service

By 16 hours ago
Leung Cho Pan, 123rf Stock Photo

Thousands of people will experience the solar eclipse together in Kentucky, but it might take a while before they can let the rest of the world know. 

Total Eclipse Of The Stomach: A Stellar Menu Of Gastronomic Delights

By Kristen Hartke 18 hours ago

Brace yourselves, North America — we're about to get mooned. Or, more accurately, eclipsed.

"Mr. Eclipse" Explains Total Solar Eclipses and Why You Should See One

By Aug 18, 2017
NASA, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak has 'written the book' on eclipses - many, many books, actually. He has seen 27 total solar eclipses and at least one on every continent. Matt Markgraf speaks with Espenak about why you should see the total eclipse, what it is, how to predict one and what kind of gear he's using to take photos of "The Great American Eclipse" on Monday.

Be Smart: A Partial Eclipse Can Fry Your Naked Eyes

By Aug 18, 2017

The day of the long-awaited coast-to-coast solar eclipse has all but arrived — and if history is any guide, it's likely that somebody's eyes are going to get hurt.