Veterinary Group Warns of Easter Holiday Risks to Family Pets

Chicago-area veterinarians are warning pet owners about some common items found around the Easter and Passover holidays.

The Chicago Veterinary Medical Association says items such as Easter grass, lamb bones, chocolate and Easter lily plants all pose dangers for some family pets.

Easter lily plants are poisonous for cats and may cause kidney failure. Some varieties of chocolates can cause vomiting and seizures in dogs.

The group offers one other piece of advice: Don't surprise anyone with the gift of a bunny, kitten or puppy. They say many unwanted bunnies are turned in to shelters in the weeks after Easter.