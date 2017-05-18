UT Martin Names Rich Helgeson as Interim Provost

The University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has named Dr. Rich Helgeson as interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Helgeson is current dean of the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences. He succeeds Dr. Jerald Ogg who returns to a teaching position this fall in the Department of Communications.

Dr. Jennifer Greenwood becomes interim dean filling Helgeson’s department seat.

Both appointments are effective August 1.

Carver said earlier this month the university is extending the search for the next chief academic officer and that he would appoint an interim.

According to a release, Helgeson is expected to hold the position for a year. The search committee is collecting resumes through August when they will reconvene with interviews anticipated in winter 2018 and a person named to fill the 2018-19 academic year.