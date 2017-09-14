UT Martin Fall Enrollment Grows With Freshman, Transfers

Credit University of Tennessee at Martin

The University of Tennessee at Martin is reporting its first fall enrollment increase since 2010, with 6,800 students for the 2017 fall semester.

The total includes the largest freshman class since 2014 at more than 1,000 students. Total enrollment is up 1.4 percent compared to last year’s roughly 6,700 students. First-time freshmen grew 10.8 percent. Freshman-to-sophomore retention increased. Transfers, dual enrollment and graduate students also increased.

UT Martin chancellor Keith Carver credited growth to the state scholarship and mentoring program Tennessee Promise. He says he expects the trend to continue as more students enter the program.

 

