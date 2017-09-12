US News & World Report Ranks Murray State Among Top Universities in the South

U.S. News and World Report ranks Murray State among the top universities in the South in their 2018 Best Colleges Rankings.
The report released Tuesday lists Murray State as 32nd among Regional Universities in the South, tied with other universities including Western Kentucky. MSU is also ranked 11th in Top Public Schools among Regional Universities in the South, also tied with Western. Measures of academic quality include graduation and retention rates, administrative assessments, faculty resources, admissions selectivity and other financial metrics. Murray State was also recognized this year as a Washington Monthly 2017 “Best Bang for the Buck” and is on Forbes’ list of America’s Top Colleges.