US News & World Report Ranks Murray State Among Top Universities in the South

By 16 minutes ago

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

U.S. News and World Report ranks Murray State among the top universities in the South in their 2018 Best Colleges Rankings.

The report released Tuesday lists Murray State as 32nd among Regional Universities in the South, tied with other universities including Western Kentucky. MSU is also ranked 11th in Top Public Schools among Regional Universities in the South, also tied with Western. Measures of academic quality include graduation and retention rates, administrative assessments, faculty resources, admissions selectivity and other financial metrics. Murray State was also recognized this year as a Washington Monthly 2017 “Best Bang for the Buck” and is on Forbes’ list of America’s Top Colleges.

Tags: 
US News and World Report
Murray State

Related Content

Murray State Ranked 9th Best Public University in the South

By Sep 9, 2014
nse.org

Murray State University is ranked 9th among the top public regional universities in the South. 

Murray State Ranks High on Best Colleges List

By Sep 10, 2013
nse.org

US News and World Report named Murray State University as the eighth best public regional university in the South.

Murray State has consistently ranked high on the annual report and was the only Kentucky university to place within the top 25 schools this year. Murray State ranked as the 14th best public regional university in the nation.