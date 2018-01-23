Updating: Shooting at Marshall County High School, Two Dead, 17 Injured

Update:

Marshall County schools are closed on Wednesday.

From Nashville Public Radio:

In a press conference, Governor Matt Bevin said two are dead, 14 suffered from gunshot wounds and five suffered other injuries. The two that died were from gunshot wounds. One dead is a 15-year-old female student, who died on the scene. Another 15-year-old died later from his injuries. (This corrects an earlier report that said 19 were injured in addition to the 2 dead. This clarifies that a total of 19 sustained injury, two of which have died from their injuries.)

The alleged shooter was a 15-year-old male student. He was nonviolently apprehended. Bevin said he will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders outlined the morning events. The incident began at 7:57 a.m. when a 15-year-old student armed with a handgun entered the school and started shooting. 911 was contacted soon after. First responders arrived at 8:06 a.m. Students did as they were trained, Sanders said.

The KSP critical incident response team, FBI and ATF are conducting the investigation and processing the scene currently. There is much work to be done, Sanders said.

Vanderbilt Update (information courtesy of Nashville Public Radio)

Five victims from the shooting at Marshall County High School were life-flighted today to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Lead Trauma Surgeon Oscar Guillamondegui told Nashville Public Radio the five patients were all male, ranging in age from 15 to 18.

“We had three injuries--gunshot wounds to the head--one did not survive, unfortunately. It was a traumatic injury that was non-survivable to start with,” Guillamondegui said. “We had an injury to the arm which is successfully being treated and the final injury was to the chest and abdomen.”

Guillamondegui said the patient with the chest and abdomen injury has been treated and is “alive and well in the trauma ICU.”

“From our position, I think that all four of them are going to survive,” Guillamondegui said. “Most of the injuries were fairly minor. They’ll have some lumps and bumps along the way but they should be fine.”

He said this is the first mass casualty from a school shooting that Vanderbilt has treated. Chief of Trauma Rick Miller says it’s going to take a long time to for the patients to “heal both physically and mentally.” Vanderbilt is the closest level one trauma center to Benton, Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is holding a press conference at Noon. Watch the live stream here. Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash said one person is in custody and have not had any reason to believe they are looking for anyone else. He would not confirm the identity of the shooter or the status of any of the victims. Cash said specific information will be made known at the Noon conference.

The roads are backed up to the middle school, some parents have reportedly been waiting since 9:30 to pick up their child. Some vehicles have been abandoned. At the middle school, the high school students are in the cafeteria. Names are being called one at a time from a list of parents who have signed up to pick them up. Parents have to show identification.

Marshall CSD has confirmed there was a shooting and that the shooter is in custody. There have been injuries reported and parents are being notified. At least seven have been reported injured. Five victims have been life flighted to Vanderbilt in Nashville. Other students are safe at this time and will be bused to North Middle where they can be picked up. Other schools remain in session.

Kentucky State Police has confirmed there is one dead. KSP says a Marshall County Deputy apprehended the shooter. The Kentucky Department of Education has deleted their tweet that said a student was dead and now says "one person has died."

There are multiple unconfirmed reports that the shooter is a student.

The Blood River Baptist Association is holding a prayer vigil tonight at 6 at Briensburg Baptist Church. Impact Church is also holding a prayer vigil tonight at 6.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued the following statement:

“First, this morning began with reports of a tragedy at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky. State officials have reported at least one confirmed death and several injuries. My staff in western Kentucky is at the high school and is in close contact with local officials. They are monitoring the situation and will be providing me with updates throughout the day.

“I know I speak for communities across my home state in sending prayers of comfort and healing to students, faculty, and everyone affected by this violence. Our hearts are with the entire community in Marshall County. And our gratitude is with the first responders who rush into harm’s way.”

Interviews

Nicole Erwin spoke with 16-year-old Allissa Hubbard said she was in the library next to the commons. "I'm terrified. I've been feeling like I'm going to throw up all day long. It was awful." She said she heard popping noise, like banging on metal. Looking out large windows, she saw the crowd fleeing. She and another girl hid under the stairs in the library, flat on the ground. She said she could hear teachers screaming. "I think someone got shot in the chest and they kept yelling, 'put some pressure on it.'" After the shooter was apprehended, she said one of the principals took students to the tech center.

"I did not see the shooter, but I did see the commons after. It was a disaster. Everyone just dropped their stuff and ran," she said. Students tried to fight the shooter. Hubbard said the student was a band student and that she didn't know him very well. "They called in people who knew him and the entire band went in," she said. "I'm just terrified for the people who are hurt and I hope people are okay."

Nicole Erwin spoke with Heather Adams who said her child was evacuated from the high school after the shooting. She said she learned there was a shooting from her mother. She said her son texted her that he was safe and had to run from the shooter and take cover in the tech center. She said she was blocked from entering the high school, but made it to the board office and tried to help other parents. She said she spoke to a woman who was distraught and couldn't find her child. She said it was the shooter's mother, which she said was later confirmed by officials who began speaking with her. Adams said, "I held her hair while she threw up... She needed an ambulance. She was going into shock. And I couldn't get an ambulance there. I got yelled at by the police for calling for an ambulance... We got a firefighter's coat to put on her." Gloria Hollifield said of the shooting: "It was the most frightening thing. I'm 60-some years old and I've never been so damn scared in my entire life."

Nicole Erwin spoke with a Marshall Co. High School junior who says he was not yet at the school when the shooting occurred. He said one of his friends was shot. "You just never think it's going to happen to you," he said.

Nicole Erwin spoke with Jennifer Utley, a parent on her way to pick up her son from the middle school. She says her high school student was running late and never made it into the commons area, where the incident allegedly occurred. She said she felt "complete terror," when she learned of the shooting. "I feel that no parent should ever have to go through. I never thought it would come to our home town here. And it has... This is just one of the saddest days I've ever seen in our home town."

Nicole Erwin spoke with Tabitha Kimbro, who said one of her boys told her about the shooting. She said she was shocked when she learned about the shooting. "It shouldn't be this county. It's a small county. It's a close-knit county... Everybody thought the kids would be safe here." She said her child in high school was in the library at the time of the shooting. She said he described a 'big bang' and that everyone started running. Kimbro and her husband Jason are considering homeschooling their kids.

Congressman James Comer:

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has tweeted there is one confirmed fatality and multiple others wounded. Reports vary from three to seven people shot.

Messages of support from other state officials:

Multiple agencies are responding to a shooting at Marshall County High School. We have a reporter on the scene. There is currently no word on injuries or fatalities. We have reports of ambulances and police on the scene.

