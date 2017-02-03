(Update) Trump Adviser Claims 'Bowling Green Massacre' That Never Happened Justifies Travel Ban

Update: Conway said on Twitter she misspoke when she said "massacre" and meant to say "terrorists." FactCheck.org explains what happened in Bowling Green in 2011.

Original Story:

A senior advisor to President Donald Trump is under fire for citing a so-called “Bowling Green massacre” as a way to defend the administration’s recent travel ban.

Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC last night that the administration was justified in banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries because of the 2011 incident in southern Kentucky. But there was never a “massacre” in Bowling Green.

Two Iraqi citizens living in Warren County were arrested that year and later sentenced to federal prison after they were caught in an FBI sting operation. The two men wanted to send money and weapons to Al-Qaeda members in Iraq in order to kill American soldiers.

Nobody was killed as a result of the plot, and the two were arrested without incident. In her MSNBC interview, Conway insisted that media downplayed the arrests, and that most Americans probably don’t know about the incident.

.@KellyannePolls says that 2 Iraqi refugees "were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

(There was no such massacre.) pic.twitter.com/sD3Nnb5xfE — Joe Sonka (@joesonka) February 3, 2017

