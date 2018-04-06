Update: Paducah Police Investigating One Dead, One Wounded in Apartment Shooting

Update: Paducah Police has identified the victims that were in an apartment shooting on Thursday.

The Paducah Police said a homicide investigation is underway for a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Sheila Lang, 42, of Paducah died as a result of a gunshot wound. Clifford Moore, 31, of Paducah was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Original Story: Paducah Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead and another injured.

Police said in a release they responded to a request to ‘check welfare’ at an apartment in the 2300 block of S. 25th St. on Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was found dead and the other was transported to a local hospital. Police have not released the identities of the victims. An investigation is underway.

Police offered no update as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.