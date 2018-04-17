UPDATE: McCracken County Jailer Summoned for Court Appearance

Credit MCCRACKEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT

McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray has been summoned to appear in court for a class ‘A’ Misdemeanor.

The Kentucky State Police presented its case last Friday involving violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act to a McCracken County Grand Jury. The jury returned a ‘true bill’ and indicted Ray.

The indictment comes only weeks after the Fiscal Court took a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the jailer, who has also been indicted for perjury. Ray’s court appearance is scheduled for May 1st. An investigation is ongoing.

4.16.18  

 A McCracken County Grand Jury has indicted County Jailer Tonya Ray for violating Kentucky’s whistleblower laws.

The indictment comes only weeks after the Fiscal Court took a vote of ‘no confidence’ in the jailer, who has also been indicted for perjury. Circuit Court Clerk Kim Channell says a summons has not yet been issued to Ray due to a backlog of indictments issued Friday. That’s when Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen summoned Ray for a misdemeanor charge.

 

Ray fired deputy jailer David Knight after he complained about issues in the jail. Knight has since been reinstated. He is a also a candidate for jailer. Channell says Ray’s court appearance will be scheduled for a date in May.

 

