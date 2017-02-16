(Update) Lake Barkley Bridge Open to Traffic After New Bridge Arch Installation

Update: The US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton is now open to traffic. The bridge reopened early Thursday morning.

The existing bridge connecting Land Between the Lakes to Trigg County is expected to open back up to traffic on time.

The installation of an arch on the new Lake Barkley Bridge closed the existing bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer Keith Todd says the installation went according to plan and the existing bridge will open by 9 am Thursday.

Todd says the bridge will re-open as soon as the crane and jacking towers that were used to move the $20 million arch onto the new bridge are removed.

