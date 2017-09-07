(Update) Kentucky National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Virgin Islands to Aid in Irma Efforts

Updated Story:

Kentucky Army National Guard soldiers departed to the Caribbean on Thursday to assist in rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma.

According to a release, about 20 soldiers from the Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation deployed to the Virgin Islands with helicopters equipped for evacuations.

Kentucky Air National Guard members from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron also deployed.

The soldiers are trained in rescue hoist operations to provide critical care while en route to hospitals.

A completion time frame is not yet set. Blackhawk pilot Chief Warrant Officer Steve Knight said the unit is planning to provide support for a couple of weeks and will assess further plans beyond that.

This story has been updated.