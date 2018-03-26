U of L Names Vince Tyra Its Permanent Athletic Director

Credit Rick Howlett via WFPL

The University of Louisville has named Vince Tyra its permanent athletic director after he served as interim athletic director for six months.

Tyra was unanimously approved as AD on Monday after a series of meetings by the University of Louisville Athletic Association and its Board of Trustees. Tyra received a five-year contract worth $850,000 annually plus bonuses.

He was named last fall to temporarily replace longtime AD Tom Jurich after he and men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino were fired amid Louisville's acknowledged involvement in a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

“We’re having fun. I think morale’s up. We’re having a terrific time. There’s good support in the room that would represent that and we come to work and are very focused and knock things down with agendas and issues. And it’s good to celebrate those accomplishments and we’ll continue to going forward.”

Tyra said one of his immediate tasks is finding Pitino’s permanent replacement.

“Someone who really wants to be here and has a love and passion for this university and can get in here and really appreciate the legacy and can relate to this community and has all the virtues that represent our culture. They’re certainly going to be a winner or you wouldn’t get into the finalists list, but that’s really important to have a fit right now.”

Tyra has begun the process of finding a new men’s basketball coach. Xavier’s Chris Mack has emerged as one of the top potential candidates for the job.

University of Louisville
Vince Tyra
U of L

