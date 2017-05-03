TVA Reps Talk Managing Water Levels, Economic Impact, Social Media Contest

Tennessee Valley Authority representatives Scott Brooks, Charles Chappell and Nick Morris* recently stopped by Sounds Good to speak with Matt Markgraf as part of their 'River Tour' to discuss how TVA is managing water levels after recent rainfall, TVA's economic impact and a social media photo contest.

Charles Chappell said TVA river operations are driven by rainfall and runoff and guided by operating policy. He said April has had nearly twice the amount of average rainfall for the month, primarily in the last week of the month, contributing to elevated lake levels and a higher flow of rivers. TVA is coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to control releases out of Kentucky Dam. They are experiencing higher to normal flows out of the dam over the past week and are expecting a curtailing of releases and in increase in headwater.

Scott Brooks discussed how the weather affects TVA operations and while there was a mild winter period, he explains "efficiency efforts" that helped improve TVA's net income (details in this story).

Nick Morris also outlined a recent economic impact study, which found TVA generates $11.9 billion dollars and 130,000 jobs annually through recreation and waterfront property (more on this story here).

Brooks said TVA is launching a social media photo contest called #TVAFun, where people can take photos while engaging in recreation activities on TVA land to win prizes.

Full Disclosure: Nick Morris is a volunteer host of the WKMS music program Music from the Front Porch.