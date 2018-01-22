TVA to Build Dry Storage Landfill at Shawnee Fossil Plant Near Paducah

The Tennessee Valley Authority is building a new dry storage landfill for coal ash and other coal combustion residuals at the Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah.

The move is part of the TVA’s effort to move from wet to dry storage at all coal-fired plants.

The landfill will be built on the eastern boundary.

The federal utility recently completed installation of new emissions controls, which creates additional CCRs. Existing storage is estimated to reach capacity within 10 years.

The new landfill adds 20 years of storage space.

TVA said it will follow permitting processes to minimize environmental, visual and noise impact.