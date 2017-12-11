Trial for Union County Judge Executive Moved to May 2018

The judge-executive of Union County will not stand trial this month as originally scheduled. Jody Jenkins is facing numerous federal charges related to alleged abuse of his office.

Jenkins will be tried in May on numerous federal charges, including taking a $20,000 kick back while in office.

Jenkins is accused of using his official position to enrich himself by soliciting and accepting gifts and payments from a person only identified in the federal indictment as J.H.

Jenkins allegedly worked with J.H. to purchase construction equipment for his co-conspirator at a cost less than market value. The items were allegedly paid for by county government using taxpayer dollars.

Jenkins faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all charges. He was indicted in September, but remains in office.

State law allows an elected official under indictment to remain in office until the case is resolved. Jenkins has served as Union County judge-executive since 2007.