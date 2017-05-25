Tri-Arrows Aluminum to Invest $125 Million in Logan County Facility

An aluminum company is investing 125-million dollars to build a new mill in west Kentucky.

Governor Matt Bevin said Thursday that Tri-Arrows Aluminum Inc. is building a cold rolling mill at Logan Aluminum Inc. in Logan County. The mill will create 60 jobs and add production capacity for rolled aluminum sheets for beverage cans and automotive uses.

Company leaders anticipate construction will finish by early 2019.

The announcement is a second phase of an ongoing expansion project. Phase one included 190 new jobs and a $250 million investment in a recycling and ingot casting facility. Parts of that project are scheduled to begin operation later this year.

