Tennessee Investigative Agency Used Reserves for 4 Years

A report from the state comptroller's office says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used reserves over the last four years to avoid layoffs and operational gaps due to budget cuts required by Gov. Bill Haslam's administration.

The review says TBI has underestimated its costs and annually expected to operate at a budget shortfall with reserve accounts filling the gaps.

The report says TBI's reserve accounts have been greatly diminished. Additionally, the Tennessee commissioner of finance and administration swept more than $6.1 million from TBI's handgun permit fund in 2014 to put in Tennessee's general fund.

The report says TBI didn't request budget increases partly because its officials said they didn't expect approval through the governor's budget process.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn promised better communication and consideration of possibly charging for some services.