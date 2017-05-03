Tennessee Bounty Hunters, Bail Bondsmen Charged with Murder

By 58 seconds ago

Credit 123RF Stock Photo

Tennessee police say seven bounty hunters and bail bondsmen have been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of an unarmed man and the wounding of another.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jalen Johnson and another man were wounded April 23 after the bounty hunters and bail bondsmen confronted Johnson and his three friends in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Clarksville.

Authorities have said the bounty hunters and bail bondsmen chased the men for seven miles, putting the public at risk. Johnson's family has said he was gunned down in a case of mistaken identity. Police said that neither Johnson nor his three friends had outstanding warrants.

Tags: 
Bondsmen
murder
clarksville

Related Content

Clarksville Area State Senator Takes Formal Step Towards Gubernatorial Bid

By Jan 5, 2017
capitol.tn.gov

Republican state Senator Mark Green of Ashland City near Clarksville is the first among a bevy of potential candidates to take a formal step toward entering the Tennessee governor's race in 2018. 

Three-Year-Old Clarksville Boy Dies After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

By Jul 1, 2016
Clarksville Police Department

A three-year-old boy in Clarksville is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the head Friday evening. 