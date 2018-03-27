‘TechMania’ to Encourage Students to Consider West Kentucky Tech Jobs

Murray State University is partnering with West Kentucky Community and Technical College to sponsor ‘TechMania.’

The event aims to encourage students to pursue a career in Information Technology by giving them the opportunity to play with IT equipment.

MSU’s Director of Telecommunication Systems Management Michael Ramage said the idea has received widespread support from local schools and businesses.

“Just based on the number of people that are willing to take the time--to take a full day--to come over and to mentor students, to participate in this activity, it really shows the need that we have in our region,” said Ramage.

Ramage said several businesses have donated equipment, funding and mentors for the event.

About 130 high school and middle school students will attend. Participating schools include McCracken, Graves, Marshall, Hickman, Fulton, and Carlisle counties as well as Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary, Fulton City, Mayfield, and Murray.

The first annual TechMania is Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m at WK&T Technology Park in Graves County. The facility is located on the former Mid-Continent University campus on U.S. Highway 45 north of Mayfield.