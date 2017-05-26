Survey Shows Talent Gap for Kentucky Companies Looking to Hire

Many companies in Kentucky say the jobs are out there, but the workers are not.

The state Society for Human Resource Management released a survey this week of 1,084 companies.

Of the companies surveyed, 84% said they’re having trouble filling jobs. The survey found the biggest shortages are in healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades. Most of the businesses are expecting growth in the next few years, increasing the need for qualified employees.

Secretary Hal Heiner in the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says a high school diploma is no longer enough.

"Many of the experts are predicting that in about eight years, 2025, 80% of all jobs in the U.S. will require a credential or some education past high school," Heiner told WKU Public Radio.

The state has launched several initiatives to offer more partnerships between schools and companies through internships and apprenticeships, as well as free tuition for those who qualify. About 50% of Kentucky’s workforce has education beyond a high school diploma compared to 60% nationally.

