Survey Looks at Generosity of Kentuckians

It’s the time of year when many of us will write a check or spend time volunteering with charities. The personal finance website WalletHub has released a study that ranks Kentucky overall as the 41st most charitable state in the nation.

The study used data from a Gallup survey to measure Kentuckians’ percentage of income given to charities and the number of hours spent volunteering.

According to the report, those in the commonwealth give more money than their time but, WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzales said Kentuckians show the most generosity by donating items such as food and clothing.

"Those numbers were actually some of the best in the country. Kentucky ranked 1st for clothing, and it ranked second best for food. So it seems that Kentuckians are most helpful when it comes to giving items, rather than giving time or money,” said Gonzales.

Indiana fared slightly better in the survey as the 38th most charitable state while Tennessee came in at #21.

Those choosing to write a check this holiday season are reminded that not all charities are created equal. It’s important to research the charity to see if it’s legitimate and to learn how much of the money is actually going to the cause.