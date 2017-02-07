Study Underway for Potential Tri-County ‘Western Kentucky Ag Expo Center’

A feasibility study is underway for a Western Kentucky Ag Expo Center. The center would be a joint effort representing Christian, Todd and Trigg counties. Members of the public discussed opportunities for children and farm families in a recent forum, which included the fiscal courts of the involved counties.

Christian County District 4 Magistrate Darrell Gustafson said the study and public feedback will determine a range of possibilities. “Rodeos, tractor pulls, truck pulls, motocross, 4-H activities, FFA activities, concerts - just a myriad of events that could go on where a large arena is needed,” he said.

Gustafson said he doesn’t want the building to “be a drain on taxpayers” and says funding sources would be discussed after the feasibility study.

He said the project is a long, drawn-out process with serious discussions getting underway last summer. He said getting Trigg and Todd counties involved could potentially make the project more regionally-focused and easier to fund.

Markin Consulting is conducting the study and is expected to present findings in 90 days. If the project is feasible, an economic impact study will follow. A website about the project is also under development.