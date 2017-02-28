Strong to Severe Storms Moving Through Region Tuesday

Update: The National Weather Service in Paducah warns residents throughout the Ohio Valley about the risk of Severe Thunderstorms this evening and overnight which could result in tornadoes and large hail.

Meteorologist, Mike York, says thunderstorm activity is expected to increase in the evening with the peak risk for tornados and large hail occurring overnight between midnight and 6 a.m.

Within our region, counties along the Ohio River are at the greatest risk of experiencing dangerous weather conditions and the NWS encourages the use of weather radios, as overnight tornados pose a greater risk of injuries and fatalities.

Original Story:

The National Weather Service in Paducah is forecasting a round of strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. The threat of severe weather continues as a cold front moves through the region. Damaging winds, torrential rainfall, lightning and a few tornadoes are possible Tuesday night.

Potentially damaging winds between 14 to 20 miles per hour tonight could gust as high as 26.

More showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday morning, some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Conditions should gradually clear in the afternoon.

Clear Wednesday night and Sunshiny Thursday, Friday and over the weekend.

This post will be updated.