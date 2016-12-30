State Police Ramp Up for New Year’s Weekend

Drunk driving remains a priority concern for Kentucky’s law enforcement community on New Year’s weekend.

Kentucky State Trooper Josh Brashears says online transportation networks like Uber offer alternatives, but they don’t come close to eliminating impaired driving. Brashears says texting while driving also continues to be a pressing problem.

“Distracted driving is just as dangerous as intoxicated driving," he said. "That’s while we’re really trying to focus on distracted drivers as well as impaired drivers.”

Brashears says heroin use along with other opiates are also of major concern for officers. He says trooper numbers will be increased this weekend all across Kentucky.