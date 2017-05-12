State Police Change Qualifications To Get More Applications

Kentucky State Police say they have changed the qualifications to become a trooper in an effort to get more candidates to apply.

In a Facebook live announcement, police said the new qualifications to become a trooper are a high school diploma and three years of work experience. Previously, candidates had to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of military service or two years in law enforcement.

In addition to the new qualifications, police said applicants who are accepted into the police academy will be able to get an associate's degree in criminal justice.

Police are accepting applications now through June 23 for the next academy class in early 2018.

For more information, visit kentuckystatepolice.org.