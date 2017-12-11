State Parks Offering Eagle Watch Tours Next Year

Kentucky State Parks are offering a chance to view eagles in western Kentucky.

The eagle watching weekends will be offered in January and February at Lake Barkley and Kenlake State Resort parks and Kentucky Dam Village.

The tours take place on an excursion yacht and by van. They are led by state park naturalists and staff from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Ticket prices for the three-hour weekend tours range from $25 to $70 a person.

Lake Barkley will have tours from Jan. 19-21. The tours at Kentucky Dam Village will be from Jan. 26-28 and Kenlake will host tours on several dates in February.

Kentucky State parks have hosted the tours for four decades.