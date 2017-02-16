State Awards More than $500K to Regional Recreational Trails and Facilities

Kentucky’s state parks and recreational trails and facilities received more than two million dollars from Frankfort on Thursday, including 10 projects in far western Kentucky.

Governor Matt Bevin and the Department for Local Government awarded $1.3 million dollars to improve recreational trails. The governor and Land and Water Conservation Fund also awarded $758,000 for park and facility maintenance.

Improvements to our region of more than $573,000 include a boat dock in Crittenden County, a wheelchair accessible trail at Lake Barkley State Resort Park, a Greenway system in Hopkinsville, Madisonville’s Mahr Park and lighting at Kess Creek in Mayfield.

Land and Water Conservation Fund grants in our region:

Applicant: Crittenden County Fiscal Court Project: Dam 50 Boat Dock Project County: Crittenden LWCF Amount: $30,000

Applicant: Graves County Fiscal Court Project: Mayfield Graves County Baseball Park Improvement County: Graves LWCF Amount: $22,500

Applicant: City of Benton Project: City of Benton Pool House County: Marshall LWCF Amount: $75,000

Applicant: Kentucky Department of Parks Project: Lake Barkley State Resort Park Wheelchair Accessible Trail County: Trigg LWCF Amount: $11,323

Applicant: City of Waverly Project: Waverly City Park Improvements County: Union LWCF Amount: $5,326.82

Recreational Trails Program projects for funding in our region:

Applicant: Hopkins County Fiscal Court Project: Barnsley ATV Trail Project County: Hopkins RTP Amount: $90,080

Applicant: City of Earlington Project: City of Earlington ATV and Walking Trail – Phase II County: Hopkins RTP Amount: $89,572

Applicant: City of Hopkinsville Project: Hopkinsville Greenway System Phase II County: Christian RTP Amount: $100,000

Applicant: City of Madisonville Project: Mahr Park Trail Project – Phase II County: Hopkins RTP Amount: $100,000

Applicant: City of Mayfield Project: Kess Creek Walking Trail Extension and Lighting County: Graves RTP Amount: $49,766