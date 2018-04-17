Squirrel Nut Zippers On World Cafe

If you hate fun, now would be the time move on to another session. My guests on the show today are the members of Squirrel Nut Zippers.

The band just released Beasts of Burgundy, its first new album of original material in 18 years. At the helm of this motley crew is Jimbo Mathus — he's the one consistent member of Squirrel Nut Zippers and the ringleader who put together what he makes clear is a revival, not a reunion. The current incarnation features a new cast of characters, including slinky and powerful singer Cella Blue, multi-instrumentalist Dr. Sick, a horn section and the matching suits of a big band paired with the feather, flounce and costume changes of cabaret.

The original lineup of Squirrel Nut Zippers broke through a sea of rock and pop in the '90s to put hot jazz and swing on the charts; you might remember its hit from that era, "Hell." But along with the new lineup comes a new batch of tunes that Jimbo was eager to capture on a new record. The band kicks off its session here with the title track from Beasts of Burgundy, and the first sound you'll hear comes from a saw; Dr. Sick, who plays it, will explain that later. Hear it all in the audio player.

