Southern Poverty Law Center Identifies Hate Groups Across U.S. Including 4 in West Ky

The Southern Poverty Law Center has published a national map identifying hate groups including at least four in the west Kentucky region.

The SPLC defines white nationalism as “[espousing] white supremacist or white separatist ideologies, often focusing on the alleged inferiority of non-whites.” There are two white nationalist groups in west Kentucky: the Traditionalist Worker Party in Murray and in Madisonville.

The Ku Klux Klan is also active in our region. The KKK has targeted black Americans, Jewish people, immigrants and the LGBTQ community. The Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan is headquartered in Dawson Springs.

The unincorporated community of Fruit Hill in Christian County is the base of neo-Confederate group Southern National Congress.

The SPLC lists 23 hate groups in Kentucky and 917 in the U.S.