Southern Illinois University Carbondale Cuts Nearly 80 Jobs

By 7 minutes ago

Credit via Southern Illinois University Carbondale Facebook page

Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials say nearly 80 employees are losing their jobs and dozens more could be affected as the school struggles financially due to the ongoing state budget impasse.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell wrote a letter to the campus community Wednesday saying that officials have been trying to identify $19 million in permanent reductions since March. He said they've also been trying to account for the first of 10 annual payments to reimburse funds spent this year that the university didn't receive because of the impasse. Colwell said the campus expects to give over 50 civil service employees layoff notices. Two non-tenure-track faculty members have received layoff notices, and nearly 25 more were informed their contracts wouldn't be renewed.

 

Tags: 
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
illinois budget

Related Content

SIU Board to Consider 3.9 Percent Carbondale Tuition Hike

By Feb 9, 2017
SIU Logo, siu.edu

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees is expected to take up a proposed 3.9 percent increase in-state undergraduate tuition rate for the Carbondale campus.

SIU Cuts Tennis Program Amid Budget Woes

By Jan 27, 2017
SIU

  Southern Illinois University is cutting its men's and women's tennis programs and reducing scholarships for the men's swimming and diving teams. The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports the reductions, announced Thursday, come as SIU faces declining enrollment and the state remains without a budget. School officials say the move will save about $660,000 annually starting next school year.

Illinois Senate Adjourns With No Action on Remaining "Grand Bargain" Items

By May 18, 2017
Henryk Sadura/123rf Stock Photo

The Illinois Senate has adjourned without taking action on remaining items from the "grand bargain" budget compromise. 