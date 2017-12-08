South Central Kentucky Community Weighs Needle Exchange

Leaders in Barren County are deciding whether to join some other Kentucky communities in establishing a needle exchange.

Under the program, intravenous drug users could anonymously swap dirty syringes for clean ones at the local health department. The goal is to stop the spread of Hepatitis-C and HIV.

Ron Lafferty heads the Barren River Drug Task Force. He says the county has a problem with IV drug users injecting crystal meth and often leaving needles on roadsides or on playgrounds, creating a public safety threat.

Lafferty says he hasn't made up his mind whether the positives of a syringe exchange program outweigh the negatives. He fears a needle exchange will bring in addicts from surrounding areas.

"Drug dealers go where the action is, where their customers are, and if we've got a bunch of people coming in for the needle exchange, I'm afraid it may increase the drug activity," Lafferty told WKU Public Radio.

However, Lafferty also thinks a needle exchange could help drug abusers by educating and steering them into treatment.

The Barren County Fiscal Court could vote on the proposal at its next meeting on December 12. If approved, the program could begin early next year.

Neighboring Warren County began a needle exchange in 2016.