South Carolina Congressional Candidate Accused of Horse Theft in Rural Kentucky

Credit Rob Canning

A former South Carolina Republican congressional candidate is accused of stealing horses in rural Kentucky earlier this month, but he contends he was actually rescuing the horses.  

Charleston media outlets report that Curtis Bostic was arrested December 18th near Jackson, Kentucky, and charged with felony unlawful taking of livestock. He was released on bail the next day.

The 55-year-old former Charleston County councilman said he was in the Appalachian foothills on a "humanitarian horse-rescue effort."  

He didn't go into details on the pending case.

A court date is set for January 23.  

Bostic lost his bid for Congress in a 2013 GOP primary runoff with former Governor Mark Sanford. The Marine veteran owns Peaceful Way, a 35-acre farm in Ravenel that offers activities including horseback riding.

