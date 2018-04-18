Something from Nothing: Jonas Neihoff & The Story of Socially Present

By Justin Lewis 4 minutes ago

Credit Jonas Neihoff

Jonas Neihoff is the guest this week on Something from Nothing. He discusses the creative process of starting a business.

The first part of the episode tells the story of how Socially Present started. This includes the exact moment in time when he got the idea, how he told his wife Shelly, and the way they were able to make it through the difficult first year.

A surprising fact about Jonas leads to an exploration as to why he would want to start a marketing business in the first place. Jonas also talks about how his family background has prepared him and influences his running this successful business.

 

Something From Nothing
socially present
jonas neihoff

