Some Operations to Close Temporarily at Three Kentucky Parks

Kentucky parks officials say three state resort parks will temporarily close some operations this winter to allow renovations to be completed.

Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland says there will be no layoffs of fulltime staff at any of the parks.

Officials say the restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park at Dawson Springs will be closed Jan. 3-24 next year. New flooring and windows will be installed in the kitchen and dining room.

They say the lodge and dining hall will be closed at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Perry County from Jan. 1-April 30 next year. The park's five cottages will remain open to the public.

Officials say Kenlake State Resort Park's restaurant at Aurora will close for two months after New Year's Day 2018 breakfast.